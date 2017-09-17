Northern Region: 4 farmers dead after boat capsizes

Four men have died after a boat on which they were travelling capsized on the White Volta at Binbini in the Northern region. The deceased, all farmers, were returning from their farms when the boat, which was reportedly leaking capsized.

Their bodies were retrieved following hours of search.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), revealed that the boat was leaking terribly while the owner used a machete to paddle it.

Narrating the incident, Deputy Director of NADMO, Abu Ramadan, told Citi News that “the canoe apparently did not have a paddle so the guy was using a cutlass to paddle himself across the water and this is a very wide river . The canoe was also leaking.”

“The Police medical team came to inspect and certify that the cause of death was drowning so they gave them permission to bury and when we left too, we made sure we left some safety jackets behind.”

In May 2016, a similar incident occurred in the Volta Region , leading to the death of six children.

The incident happened when the boat which was from Nantwekope and heading towards Yeji hit a tree stump and in the process capsized.

Ghana has experienced several of such disasters on the Volta Lake in times past.

By: Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana