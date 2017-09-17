New Juaben: MCE assures school heads of gov’t support

The Municipal Chief Executive of the New Juaben Municipal Assembly, Madame Comfort Asante, has assured head teachers of basic schools in the Municipality of government’s support in ensuring they deliver quality tuition to students.

Madame Comfort Asante made this statement whiles interacting with teachers, school heads, and pupils when she visited some schools in the Municipality to welcome and encourage new entrants to kindergarten as part of government’s My First Day in school programme.

“I am assuring you that government will support your work to make teaching and learning very easy for you and the kids, we will provide you with all the logistics and teaching and learning materials for you to impact new and modern things for our children to catch up with the changing trends in education and technology.”

She also reiterated government’s dedication to ensuring free and quality education for all.

“Giving free and quality education to all is one way of ensuring equity for all. Now parents are happy all over the country because of this free senior high school program. Those who could not afford to pay fees of the wards are now rejoicing to the free senior high school program because now their kids who are equally brilliant but needy can also go to school and realize their dreams.”

Madame Comfort Asante advised the kids to be of good behavior at all times at home and in school.

The Municipal Chief Executive, together with the Municipal Director of Education, and some officials from the education service, presented some new school uniforms, pens, eraser, biscuits, fruit drinks and other learning materials to the new entrants.

By: Neil Amartey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana