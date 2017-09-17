Kumasi Central Prison: Authorities working to curb TB outbreak

The Kumasi Central Prison and Ashanti Region authorities are worried about a possible tuberculosis outbreak after 47 inmates were infected by the bacteria.

12 of the inmates have received treatment from the Konfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and the remaining affected inmates are being quarantined in a special room for the medical team to take care of them.

This is according to the Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Elizabeth Agyemang, who has been giving updates on the situation to Citi News.

“The inmates are about 1,850, and about 47 have been affected and because this is a contagious disease, if we don’t take particular care of them, anything can happen in the future.”

This outbreak has been attributed to the over-congestion at he prison. The prison, which was built in 1901 to accommodate only 800 inmates, now houses over 1,800 inmates.

“…they need space. The space is too small. Something that is supposed to take 800 people is now taking about a 1,850 people, which is not good. It is not good for anybody,” Mrs. Agyemang said.

The challenge overcrowding presents to the prison has been highlighted in the past, especially for tuberculosis control. Tuberculosis cases have risen steadily over the past two years, from 12, 2015, to over 31,000 in 2016.

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana