EPLRoadShow: Citi FM gears up for Super Sunday at Badu Lounge

Football fans are gearing up for the latest stop of Citi FM’s EPL Road Show at the Badu Lounge in Labone.

Staff and on-air personalities from Citi FM will be at the venue to add to the competitive atmosphere fans of the world’s most popular league will bring.

FIFA video games were on hand to keep the fans warmed up ahead of the kickoff of the first game.

The first game of the day will see Arsenal visit Chelsea at Stanford Bridge, a ground they have not won a game in six years.

But Arsene Wenger’s men will be coming into the game with their victories over Antonio Conte’s side in the FA Cup final, and the Community Shield in mind.

The second game of Super Sunday will see the return of Wayne Rooney to Old Trafford, and Romelu Lukaku facing up against his former side as Manchester United welcome Everton.

Everton will be looking to arrest a run of three consecutive defeats against a Manchester United side, who have their sights set on a return to the top of the table.

Citi FM’s English Premier League coverage is made possible by a collaboration between Citi FM and Talksport UK, who have been partners for almost a decade.

Citi FM’s coverage of the EPL also welcomed Premium Bank as a sponsor, alongside Betway and Slydepay.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana