10 Amazing health benefits of Vitamin C

Wanna get healthier? Then you’ll need lots of vitamin C! In this article, Beauty and Tips takes a look at the amazing health benefits of vitamin C. Vitamins are essential. In a nutshell, your body – as fabulous as it is! – cannot produce these essential vitamins by itself. IKR. But this just means you have to go hunting for them from a variety of delicious and colourful fruit sources, – especially fruit and vegetables.

Vitamin C is one of the most talked-about vitamins. You can get it from the likes of tomatoes, broccoli and citrus fruits, such as lemons. It’s essential for the repair and growth of tissues in -get this – every single part of your body. If you don’t consume enough of it, you put yourself at risk of developing dry skin, bleeding gums, poor wound-healing rate, unexplained bruising and, perhaps more scarily, spontaneous nosebleeds and even scurvy. Not cool. Just in case you’re still with us and not greedily devouring raw broccoli to avoid scurvy, et’s take a look at 10 more fabulous health benefits of vitamin C.

Vitamin C boosts your immune system

Your immune system is a funny thing. It’s super powerful and helps you fight off infections, but unless you become ill, you really don’t notice it. You take it for granted. And this is kinda bad, because it’s when we take our immune system for granted that we neglect and even abuse it. We stop giving it the things it needs to do its job properly, such as fresh fruit, vegetables, and that all-important vitamin C. Yep, vitamin C is a vital cog in your immune system’s machinery. It helps you to combat bacteria, infection and viruses, and promotes faster healing. Without even vitamin C in your system, you could start to feel rundown, lethargic, fatigued and constantly sick.

Vitamin C can make you feel good!

Not been feeling too positive lately? One of amazing health benefits of vitamin C is that this vitamin is a natural mood enhancer that can life your spirits. This is because it boosts the production of certain neurotransmitters, such as norepinephrine. The more vitamin C you consume, the better you could feel.

Vitamin C can help you lose weight

This is another one of great health benefits of vitamin C. People often refer to cancer as The Big C. We refer to vitamin as The Super C. That’s because it’s just so gosh darn awesome. It can even aid weight loss. It does this by lowering insulin. As a result, your body uses sugar instantly as fuel that helps you to burn more calories – as opposed to storing sugar before eventually turning it into fat. Eew!

Vitamin C can reduce stress

There are many things you can do to reduce your stress levels … but have you ever thought about fixing up your diet? It’s not something we often think about. Whenever we’re stressed, we take walks, take a break from work, go on vacation, meditate, practice yoga and so on. While these are all excellent stress remedies, you should also add more vitamins to your diet and get rid of junk food. One of great health benefits of vitamin C is that this vitamin in particular reduces the levels of cortisol in your body (the stress hormone), which in turn brightens your mood and makes you feel calmer.

So there you have it – eat your way to a content and relaxed mind!

Vitamin C improves the look of your skin

This is probably one of the most wonderful health benefits of vitamin C. Whenever we want to improve the way our skin or hair looks, the first thing many of us think about are which products to buy. But as well as going on the offensive and stocking up on skin care products, you should also revamp your grocery list. In other words, you should add more vitamin C.

Vitamin C boosts your body’s production of collagen, an important protein that keeps your skin looking nice and healthy. If you don’t have enough collagen, you could end up with dry skin, acne, wrinkles and so on. In other words, collagen keeps you looking young and fresh.

Vitamin C can prevent diabetes

Diabetes is a bit of a Western scourge at the moment, with an estimated 10% of American adults suffering from it. That’s a lot. Diabetes is not to be taken lightly because once you’ve got it, you’ve pretty much got it for life. However, since most sufferers are known to have low levels of vitamin C, there could be a link. In short, consuming more vitamin C could save you from a lifetime of pills and injections.

Vitamin C protects you from the sun

We all love the sun. Who doesn’t?! But while getting a tan is obviously great, it can also wreak havoc with your skin. The sun can speed up the ageing process, and it can cause deadly skin cancer. Not cool, Mr Sun! One of great health benefits of vitamin C is that it can help to minimise the damage caused to your skin by the sun. It combats rogue free radicals, thereby reducing the risk of long-term damage. Of course, vitamin C is not the only thing you need to protect your skin from the sun. You’ll still need to apply sunscreen.

Vitamin C protects can reduce the risk of heart disease

Heart disease is known as the silent killer. To make sure this quiet assassin doesn’t creep up on you, fill up on nutrients – especially vitamin C.