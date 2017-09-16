Our staff didn’t wear school uniforms to hype Free SHS – Stanbic Bank

Management of the Takoradi Branch of Stanbic Ghana Limited has refuted news making rounds on social media that the bank is endorsing the NPP’s Free SHS policy by wearing government’s primary and Junior High school uniforms.

According to the Takoradi Branch Manager of the bank, Richard Doku Tetteh, in a Citi News interview, it is not the first time the bank is asking its staff to wear school uniforms to promote an educational product the bank is advertising.

Images of the Takoradi branch staff of the bank went viral on social media on Friday when a customer of the bank secretly took photos of the staff wearing uniforms and subsequently posted them on social media without authorization and without asking for the rationale.

The social media post alleged that the staff of the bank were wearing the uniform to support the NPP’s Free Senior High School Policy which was rolled out on September 1, 2017. But Mr. Doku Tetteh refuted the claims and added that the said customer has been identified and reported to top management members in Accra for possible arrest.

“Once a while, we as a bank set aside a day to organize a blitz day which has the objective of creating awareness amongst our customers to enable them understand better [a] bank assurance product and all benefits that come with it, we try to address them…Today happens to be one of days that we are organizing such blitz day”. Mr. Doku explained.

He continued that “on this blitz day, because it is an educational plan which gives assurance to our kids, we try to put on various types of school uniforms. Here in Takoradi we are putting on [government’s] Junior High School uniforms. It is just to arouse the curiosity of our customers because, once they see us wearing the school uniforms, they start asking us why we are wearing them, so we use the opportunity to educate them about this educational policy. The last time we did this was in July this year, which we have images here to show. This has nothing to do with politics. We are just advertising our educational product”.

Mr. Doku Tetteh disclosed that the customer behind the false information was identified later when the Close Circuit Television [CCTV] footage revealed how he secretly took those images.

“We have seen the person who did it and have placed a call to him and have handed over the issue to our security office in Accra and justice will be done to it”.

Meanwhile checks by Citi News indicate that the staff of the bank in Tarkwa also wore some different school uniforms to mark the day.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana