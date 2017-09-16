EPL roundup: Aguero bags hat-trick for City, Liverpool draw with Burnley

Crystal Palace lost their fifth straight Premier League game and here’s what happened in the 3pm kick-offs.

Huddersfield 1-1 Leicester

Laurent Depoitre scored on his full Premier League debut as Huddersfield and Leicester fought out a 1-1 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium. Depoitre, a £3.5million summer signing from Porto, broke the deadlock 40 seconds into the second half before Jamie Vardy fired the Foxes level four minutes later from the penalty spot.

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Burnley’s stubborn resistance left a dominant Liverpool frustrated on Philippe Coutinho’s return to the Reds’ starting line-up.

Newcastle 2-1 Stoke

Captain Jamaal Lascelles was Newcastle’s hero for the second time in a week as manager Rafael Benitez celebrated his return to the dugout with a third successive Premier League victory. Christian Atsu had fired the home side ahead after 19 minutes, but Xherdan Shaqiri levelled 14 minutes after the restart to set the stage for Lascelles to repeat his feat at Swansea last Sunday.

Watford 0-6 Man City

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick for City as they tore Watford apart at Vicarage Road. The 6-0 win moved Pep Guardiola’s team top of the Premier League table.

Gabriel Jesus also scored against a previously unbeaten Watford, with Nicolas Otamendi and a Raheem Sterling penalty completing the rout. Aguero took his City tally to 175 goals, just three shy of breaking Eric Brook’s club record of 177 that has stood since 1939.

West Brom 0-0 West Ham

West Brom held West Ham in a forgettable 0-0 draw as the Hammers continued to ease the pressure on boss Slaven Bilic. The visitors claimed their second clean sheet in a week after a 2-0 win over Huddersfield and took their first away point in the Premier League this season. Gareth Barry made a record-equalling 632nd Premier League appearance.

Source: Talksport