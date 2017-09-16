Dismissal of headteachers over Free SHS “too harsh” – NAGRAT

President of NAGRAT, Christian Addae-Poku

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), has described as harsh, the dismissal of two head teachers accused of charging illegal fees under the free SHS policy.

The dismissal came after some 19 teachers, including the two head teachers were invited for questioning by the GES on Thursday, to respond to allegations that they were requesting parents and guardians to pay fees already absorbed by the government under its free SHS policy.

Speaking onthe President of NAGRAT , Christian Addae Poku, said the GES failed to follow due processes in punishing persons believed to have violated the rules.

“As unions, we are really worried about the development. Much as we appreciate that the employer would have to do everything to make sure that the right thing has to be done, we believe that listening to what has transpired over the past few hours, it is clear that due process has not been properly followed especially with regards to the two people who have been virtually demoted as headmasters. We want to draw GES’ attention to it.”

“The GES Council itself must be constituted and must be properly constituted and by proper constitution of the disciplinary committee, there should be a reunion representative. These things have not been done so all of a sudden if you go ahead and pronounce people as guilty and therefore you have exacted discipline on them, we think that it is too harsh. They need to go through the process,” Mr. Addae Poku said.

Spelling out procedures for exacting punishment, Mr. Poku explained that, the GES was expected to first of all constitute an enquiry team to investigate the case and determine whether there is a prima facie case to be pursued.

He further explained further that “after the enquiry team has done its work, the next thing is to prosecute the case. You then formally start disciplinary proceedings and by starting disciplinary proceedings, it means you have to officially write to the person and then state the person’s charge and give the person the chance to respond. The person must be allowed presentation in terms of Council and even union leaders.”

The headmaster of Pentecost SHS in Koforidua, Mr. Blasu Wisdom, is one of the head teachers relieved of his post for allegedly charging illegal fees, and he is to also to be re-posted to teach in a classroom.

The assistant headmaster of Duffor SHS, Rev. S P Elewokor, was also relieved of his post and is to be re-posted to teach in the classroom.

