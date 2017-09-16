Black Princesses beat Algeria 5-0 in World Cup qualifier

The Black Princesses have beaten their Algerian counterparts 5-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match played in Algiers on Friday.

Elmina Sea Lions midfielder Olivia Anokye scored a brace with Grace Asantewaa, Sandra Owusu Ansah and Helena Obeng all hitting the back of the net.

The win puts Ghana in a good position to qualify to the next stage of the qualifiers with the return leg set to be played in a fortnight.

Winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the next stage of the 2019 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which will be staged in France.

