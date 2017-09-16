Atsu grabs first EPL goal in Newcastle’s third straight win

Christian Atsu scored his first-ever Premier League goal in his 10th appearance in the competition, despite making his English top-flight debut in August 2014.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles scored his second goal in as many games as Newcastle beat Stoke City to record their third successive Premier League win and climb inside the top four.

Christian Atsu put the hosts in front from a wonderful Matt Ritchie ball in the first half, before Xherdan Shaqiri curled in an equaliser from long range.

But Lascelles, who headed wide from a similar opportunity before the break, met another Ritchie delivery to win it.

Magpies forward Joselu had several chances to put the game beyond his former side, but found Potters goalkeeper Jack Butland in good form.

It was Stoke’s first loss in the league since an opening-day defeat by Everton.

It is the first time since 2000-01 that Newcastle have won three of their opening five Premier League games. They went on to finish 11th that season, but this Rafa Benitez side are flirting with the top four.

–

Source: BBC