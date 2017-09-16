3 Reasons God wants you to love and enjoy passionate sex

Passionate lovemaking originated within the mind of God to bless you and make your life easier.

To help you accomplish the three purposes for your creation, God designed special hormones of love to be released during frequent, ecstatic lovemaking.

These hormones help you become more loving toward your mate and children. They promote bonding with your companion and children. The hormones also calm your nerves and make you more at peace with the world.

If you’re asking yourself, “Does God want me to have good sex?”, just refer to two Bible verses from the books of Genesis and Isaiah.

Genesis 1:28: “And God blessed them; and God said to them, [1] ‘Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth, and [2] subdue it; and rule over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the sky, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.’”

Isaiah 43:7: “Everyone who is called by My name, and [3] whom I have created for My glory, whom I have formed even whom I have made.”

Indeed, having jubilant sex helps you serve God and accomplish the three purposes for which he created you, as stated in the Bible verses above:

To bear and raise children. To work and subdue the earth. To glorify God.

Understanding the purpose of creation and the role of these hormones provides insights into three reasons God wants you to love and enjoy passionate sex:

1. Frequent lovemaking turns you into a better parent.

For over 3000 years in the Song of Solomon, God patiently taught us how to choose a lifelong sexual partner. In the true story, a young virgin of Israel must decide if she will marry rich, powerful King Solomon who loves only her body or the poor shepherd who cherishes and values her as a person.

The drama begins as Solomon succumbs to the heat of lust when he spies the beautiful girl working in the vineyards. He courts her over a whirlwind of three days as he repeatedly tells her how beautiful she is.

Instead of accepting his proposal, the maiden asks for time to think. She pleads with the palace virgins not to force her to marry Solomon before they learn to love each other. The story turns when the maiden experiences a wet dream that clears her mind.

She rejects Solomon in a not-so-kind or timid way and leaves to marry her shepherd. She tells her groom:

“Oh that you were like a brother to me

Who nursed at my mother’s breasts.

If I found you outdoors, I would kiss you;

No one would despise me, either.

“I would lead you and bring you

Into the house of my mother, who used to instruct me;

I would give you spiced wine to drink from the juice of my pomegranates.

“Let his left hand be under my head

And his right hand embrace me” — (Song of Solomon 8:1-3)

The maiden credits their similar loving homes for preparing them for a wonderful marriage. They began learning to love at their mother’s breasts. Touching and sucking release hormones that bond the mother and baby while enveloping them in love.

Additionally, her mother instructed her about sex being for women as well as men. The maiden promises to serve the shepherd an aphrodisiac of pomegranate juice to enhance his masculinity. She can hardly wait for their marriage to engage in passionate lovemaking.

Oprah interviewed Charla Muller about her book 365 Nights: A Memoir of Intimacy. She asked Charla how making love every night for a year as a 40th birthday present to her husband affected their two children. She replied that the whole family became more loving and touching.

Charla’s experience shows how the hormones of frequent love making spill over onto your children, even teenagers. The love in the air between you and your mate surrounds them with affection that brings out the best in them.

(For more information, listen to “Why Women Need Great Sex to Be Wonderful Mothers” in the sidebar at Embarrass The Alligator.

2. Passionate lovemaking helps you earn a living.

The word “subdue” in the Genesis creation account means “to make to serve, by force if necessary… It assumes that the party being subdued is hostile to the subduer, necessitating some sort of coercion if the subduing is to take place.”

In other words, the earth will resist mankind’s efforts to control and subdue it. Men and women contend with the weather, weeds, insects, and even the hostility and ignorance of other people. Lack of scientific knowledge complicates their efforts.

But God does not command you to work hard to support your family and then leave you as an unwilling victim of stress, depression, and sleepless nights. He blesses you with his design of the hormones of love to balance your labor with joy and laughter:

Ecclesiastes 9:9: “Enjoy life with the woman whom you love [sexually or otherwise — Strong] all the days of your fleeting life which He has given to you under the sun; for this is your reward in life and in your toil in which you have labored under the sun.”

These hormones reward, refresh, and renew you after working hard to survive on a hostile planet. The more you share these hormones in the arms of your mate, the more you become creative and successful in your work.

3. Ecstatic lovemaking helps you glorify God.

God openly boasts about love making being his proudest, most brilliant accomplishment in the creation:

There are three things which are too wonderful for me,

Four which I do not understand:

The way of an eagle in the sky,

The way of a serpent on a rock,

The way of a ship in the middle of the sea,

And the way of a man with a maid. — (Proverbs 30:18-19).

This is not God’s empty locker-room brag. It’s God’s genius for husbands and wives to enjoy and to help them accomplish his purposes for creating them. Proverbs says the first three things are too wonderful to understand. But four amazing things are hidden from man’s understanding.

Ancient man has always attempted to fly like the eagle. Finally, the Wright Brothers solved the puzzle. Man continues to improve on their initial discovery from airplanes, to rocket ships, to drones.

To scale a mountain, man must strap on cleats and use safety lines. Even then, he can’t go wherever he wants like the agile snake. Many men and women die while trying to imitate the serpent.

Matthew Maury said, “If God said paths are in the sea, I’m going to find them” (Psalms 8:8). He spent eighteen years charting the ocean’s currents. Today worldwide commerce and travel depend on them.

The eagle, the snake, and the paths in the sea testify to God’s superior intelligence in creating the world. And mankind seeks to replicate his divine wisdom. But the fourth is the most profound and difficult for man to figure out — the way of a man with a maid:

It’s more than a male hopping a female’s bones. Animals do that.

It’s more than a woman moaning and groaning. Prostitutes do that.

It’s more than a vibrator shaking up an orgasm. Laboratory subjects do that.

None can compare to God’s design for a man’s gentle touch to stir up a maid’s emotions and powerful sensations. Together they speak God’s beautiful language of love.

If you don’t cultivate a loving sexual relationship with your spouse, all of life becomes much harder:

Raising healthy, loving children. Dealing with the problems of earning a living and caring for a home Trying to serve and glorify God in whose mind the sexual relationship originated.

God’s love shows in his creation of the hormones of love to relieve you of the burdens of daily living. He preserved a whole book of the Bible, the Song of Solomon, to teach you the secrets for a lifetime of passionate lovemaking with your mate. He hopes you’ll choose to love and enjoy passionate sex — his proudest creation.

What’s your choice?

Patsy Rae Dawson is a Christian marriage, sex, and divorce coach. Learn the secret of the vaginal orgasm in her book The Song of Solomon Love Triangle: God’s Soulmating and Lovemaking Guide for a Lifetime of Passionate Sex. Are you in a sexless marriage? Take Patsy’s free Sexless Marriages Reflective Survey.

Watch Dr. Dorree Lynn offer advice if you feel that you have a boring sex life.

–

Source: Your Tango