10 Vitamin B Rich foods to boost your energy and mood

Want more energy and a better mood? In this article, Beauty and Tips takes a look at the top 10 foods that are rich in B vitamins.

B vitamins are a complex issue. Whenever someone goes vegetarian, and especially whenever someone goes vegan, anyone who has even a slight interest in nutrition will probably pop the question: “But do you know where you’ll get your B vitamins from?”

“Oh sure!” the new vegan/vegetarian will confidently answer. “Don’t worry about me, I’ll be just fine!”

But will they? See, B vitamins aren’t widely available like a lot of other vitamins. They’re not so easy to find. But they are essential to our health – particularly our energy and mood levels. If you don’t get an adequate intake of B vitamins, you could suffer from some pretty serious health issues. So where can we get our much-needed B vitamins fix? Let’s take a look at 10 foods rich in this scarce but crucial vitamin.

Clams

Clams have the highest amount of B vitamins than any other food. That’s surprising, since clams aren’t exactly a hugely popular food. But that just goes to show the scarcity of B vitamins – it’s often found in most unexpected places. Three ounces of cooked clams contain around 84.1mg of B vitamins. They’re also rich in potassium. But how do you eat them? Most people add cooked clams to stews or pasta dishes. All you need to do is keep steaming them until their shells open. Alternatively, you can boil them.

Oysters

Like clams, oysters are a bit of a speciality. They’re certainly not something we readily think about whenever we need to get some vitamins for a boost in our energy and mood. But like clams, they’re super rich in B vitamins. In fact, they contain more zinc than anything else, with just 6 raw oysters containing 32mg of the mineral. Zinc is an important mineral for your immune system, helping you to combat the flu and the common cold. In men, it also boosts testosterone production. How to eat them? Most people eat them as appetisers before a main course. Alternatively, you might find them in a seafood dish.

Crab

Noticing a trend here? Yes indeed, the sea is a great source of energy and mood-busting vitamin B rich foods. Next up is crab, a tasty seafood delight that for every three ounces contains 10mg of vitamin B12. It also contains vitamin A and C, and also magnesium. It’s rich in zinc, too. You can eat crab meat as a main course, or you could try crab cakes as a starter. Or, you could try a warm bowl of crap soup. There are many ways to enjoy it! Tinned crab on toast, anyone? Yummy! In fact, crab is one of the most versatile seafoods you can eat.

Sardines

Again, with the sea. This time, sardines. The great thing about this oily fish is that it’s super cheap to buy in cans. You don’t even need to cook it either, but can just spread it on a slice of toast and eat away. It’s so yummy, too! But let’s get back to the reason we’re here. Sardines are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which means they’re a fab choice, if you want to boost your mood. These omega-3 fatty acids also improve your heart health, help with asthma, and can ease inflammation.

Lamb

Lamb is probably more of a European thing – it’s certainly not eaten all that much in America. But if you eat meat and haven’t tried it before, lamb is an excellent choice if you want to boost your energy and mood. Its nutritional makeup is strong. As well as being rich in vitamin B12, it’s also loaded with the likes of zinc, selenium, iron (which is awesome for increasing energy levels), and protein. Zinc and selenium in particular do a fine job of bolstering your immune system.

Feta Cheese

One for the vegetarians among us, feta cheese is the main ingredient in a refreshing Greek salad. It’s also a fantastic source of vitamin B12, as well as calcium and vitamin B2. Normally, sheep’s milk alone is used to make feta cheese. But for an even more nutritionally-dense variant, try to find feta cheese that’s made from a combination of goats and sheep milk. It’s got more health benefits, and contains more nutrients.

Eggs

How do you like your eggs in the morning? If you never have eggs in the morning, now might be the time to start giving them a go because they’re nutritional powerhouses that are a good source of vitamin B12 for vegetarians. Eggs are also rich in protein, which helps to give us a massive boost at breakfast time. You can scramble them, boil them, poach them or fry them. They’re a perfect way to start the day! Combine eggs with salmon for even more energy and a better mood!

Cottage Cheese

One of the most popular cheeses there is, cottage cheese is much like an egg in that it’s rich in both B vitamins and protein. And when you scramble them both together, you’ve got a winning combination that’s impossible to beat. How you start your day sets the tone for the hours that follow. It’s so important that you start with a burt of energy and a good mood. Try cottage cheese with eggs and get ready to seize the day!