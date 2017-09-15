Yendi Police arrests two suspected armed robbers

The Yendi Police have arrested two suspected armed robbers near Puriya and Sang on the Tamale – Yendi road.

The two are Sadique Abdulai and Sadat Mohammed.

The Yendi Divisional Police Commander, ACP Jonathan Adams Godoe, who briefed the media at Yendi said about 01:00 hours on Tuesday September 12, they had information that some armed men were operating at Puriya, a village along the Sang to Tamale road.

ACP Adams Godoe said the police rushed to the scene only to see some passengers on board five vehicles robbed of unspecified amount of monies and mobile phones.

He said two suspects were arrested and detained at the Yendi Police Station for investigations. He assured the media that they will be briefed on developments later.

The driver of a Sprinter bus, which was also attacked by the robbers, Fatawa Issah, 30, said the armed robbers ordered him to lie down flat on his stomach and took an amount of GH¢700.00 from him.

He said the robbers also collected GH¢2,500.00 from a passengers, whilst one Ama Nachibu from Tatale also lost GH¢210.00 to the robbers.

According to some of the passengers, armed robbery is very rampant on the Tamale to Yendi and Yendi to Tatale road. They said a lot of the youth are now involved in “Sakawa”, resulting in a number of robbery cases on the Eastern Corridor.

Source: GNA