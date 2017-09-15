William Amuna exits as GRIDCo CEO

The CEO of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), Ing. William Amuna has stepped down as the boss of the power generation company.

It follows the expiration of his four year term as the head of the institution.

Engineer William Amuna assumed the mandate in September 2013.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive, Ing. William Amuna worked in Volta River Authority (VRA) where he began his career in 1985 as Assistant Engineer and rose to the position of Director, Projects and Systems Monitoring.

Commenting on his exit, Mr. Amuna was confident of his tenure and efforts that were put in stabilizing the power situation after the power crisis that confronted the nation.

“We’ve all been witnesses to the power situation during the period but we’ve been able to work so hard and I believe the system has been much better,” he stated.

Mr. Amuna could not readily disclose where he will be heading from GRIDCo.

He however indicated his readiness to support the industry with his extensive knowledge in the power sector.

“I am going to take some rest for a month or two and I will think through with my family to see what I am going to do next. Definitely, once I have the knowledge in the industry, I am willing to share my knowledge with other people. I am a Ghanaian and I would want to see the progress of this country,” he added.

Citi Business News also understands that the Director of Technical Service at VRA, Jonathan Kwaku Amoako-Baah has been nominated as the Acting CEO of GRIDCo.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana