William Amuna bids GRIDCo farewell

William Amuna, CEO of GRIDCo

Former Chief Executive Officer of GRIDCo Ghana, William Amuna, has bid the company farewell following his resignation from the power generation company.

In the farewell message, Mr. Amuna recounted his experiences while serving at GRIDCo. His resignation came on the back of the expiration of his four-year term.

Engineer William Amuna assumed the mandate in September 2013.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive, Ing. William Amuna worked with the Volta River Authority (VRA) where he began his career in 1985 as an Assistant Engineer, and rose to the position of Director, Projects and Systems Monitoring.

Below is the farewell message :

Farewell Message and Letter of Gratitude

My Dear colleagues of GRIDCo

Late 1985 I joined the VRA as a national serviceman and was recruited into the VRA as Assistant Protection and Control Engineer in the Transmission systems unit in 1987 after my service.

I was posted to the NESRP project shortly after and led the commissioning team for the extension of the Grid to the North working in Kumasi, Techiman, Wenchi, Berekum, Tamale, Yendi, Bolga, Baku , Navrongo, and Wa.

I returned to the Akosombo Area after the project was posted to Tema as systems Metering and Instrumentation Engineer.

In 2002,the VRA sent me to Havard Kennedy school (Then Known as Kennedy School of Government) to undertake a Master in Public Administration course in Cambridge Massachusetts where I graduated in 2003.

I returned to VRA and was posted to the Technical Services Department in 2003 as Principal P&C Engineer. In 2004, I was appointed Manager for P&C in the TSD and then Acting Director TSD in 2006. I was confirmed as Director TSD in 2009. This narration is to tell you how my whole life has been linked to the power system and the transmission systems in particular.

in 2013, H.E John Dramani Mahama appointed me Chief Executive of GRIDCo and I started work on the 13th September 2013 on a 4-yr Contract. Time Flies!!! My contract expired on the 12th of September 2017.

I have made so many friends and come to know many workers by their names and its been pure joy working with you. Today I bid you goodbye. A new GRIDCo board is being sworn in and a New Chief Executive will be replacing me. My tenor as CE witnessed some of the most terrible times of the power systems characterised by load shedding and lack of funds.

However I served GRIDCo and Ghana with total commitment. To the best of my ability and with utmost sincerity. I tried to be fair and good to all manner of people and this was helped by my trademark unorthodox style of management that involved walking around and chatting with all grades of workers.

I tried to expand training to cover everybody and the training of Mechanics in Zambia I consider to be one of the best things I did.

I really enjoyed the support of all of you. I am eternally grateful to you all for that support and show of love.

To management staff, I say Thank you very much! To the Senior staff I say Thank you very much! To the Unionised staff, I say Thank you very much!

As I depart I will urge you to give my succesor the same support you gave me. We have one beautiful country Ghana to develop and we need to work hard as the power system is linked to all other developmental activities in Ghana.

I have loved the following Peom Invictus by William Ernest Henley. It has been an encouragement to me all my life.

INVICTUS

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the Pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade

And yet the menace of the years

Finds, and shall find me unafraid

In matters not how strait the gate

How charged with punishments the scroll

I am the master of my fate;

I am the captain of my soul

Yes I thank whatever gods may be for my unconquerable soul and sure I am the master of my fate and I am the captain of my soul.

I expect our paths to cross again in future.

Meda Moase

Min da nye shin

Nagoode

Akpe

And in my own Gurune language, Mpoosi Ya zo zo

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana