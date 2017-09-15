UEW saga: VC must step down as part of settlement – Plaintiff

The plaintiff in the case challenging the legitimacy of the University of Education, Winneba’s Governing Council, is proposing that the Vice Chancellor of the University be permanently relieved of his post as part of a possible settlement offer.

The plaintiff, Supi Kofi Kwayera, wants the Pro. Vice Chancellor of the university to be appointed as the substantive Vice Chancellor to serve the remaining term of office, according to a communique from his lawyer, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The case brought before a high court by Supi Kofi Kwayera, argued that the Vice Chancellor and the Finance Officer were operating under the institution’s defunct governing council.

As part of the settlement, the plaintiff also wants the Finance Officer to be relieved of his duty and a new officer appointed, “giving consideration to a native of Winneba or Central Region.”

A court ruling in July 2017 has already directed the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), to step aside temporarily.

The plaintiff held that the University’s Council’s mandate had expired in November 2013, but the Education Ministry failed to constitute a new Governing Council for the university, and rather allowed and permitted the defunct Governing Council which had no mandate whatsoever to continue the functions of a properly constituted Governing Council as if same had been properly constituted.

This, Mr. Kwayera insisted, was unlawful, hence his legal action against the University of Education, Winneba.

As part of the settlement, Supi Kofi Kwayera, is also seeking financial compensation “for his remarkable effort to expose the illegalities committed by the previous governing council and its agents.

Find below the full terms of settlement

In pursuit of an out-of-court statement in the matter pending at the High Court – Winneba, between our client Supi Kofi Kwayera and the University of Education Winneba. The terms for settlement, unconditional thereof are hereby stated as,

TERMS OF SETTLEMENT

– That the Vice Chancellor be permanently relieved off his duty as such, as his appointment was by an illegitimate council which did not have the power to appoint same.

-That the Pro. Vice Chancellor (Acting Vice Chancellor) should be appointed as substantive Vice Chancellor to serve the remaining term of office.

-The Finance Officer should be relieved off his duty and a new officer be appointed, giving consideration to a native of Winneba or Central Region.

-The University should reserve a 20% quota for appointment of Lecturers and staff at all levels of the University to natives of Winneba.

-The University should also reserve 20% of admissions at all levels to natives of Winneba

-A specific socially responsible programe should be identified by the University in the Effutu Community to be funded by the University in the collective interest of the people of Winneba and the University.

-All contracts awarded to Sparkxx Ghana Limited, PaaBadu Construction and C-Deck should be abrogated and payments to same be frozen, contracts audited and reassigned to new contractors, preferably, local contractors.

-Natives and persons permanently residence in Winneba should be given the first choice in employment as casual labour on the construction sites.

-That, our client Supi Kofi Kwayera , should be personally compensated financially for his remarkable effort to expose the illegalities committed by the previous governing council and its agents.

– The legal fees of the plaintiff and cost for the litigation of this matter should be borne by the University.

—SIGNED—

Hon.Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Esq.

For: Komla Onny Esq.,

DUBIK ONNY & ASSOCIATES

FLOSUS CHAMBERS

PINK PLAZA BUILDING

TESANO – ACCRA

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana