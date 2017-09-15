UEW saga: Proposed settlement terms fake – Afenyo-Markin

Alex Afenyo-Markin

A document proposing a settlement in the case challenging the legitimacy of the Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba, is fake, according to the MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin, the lawyer for the plaintiff, was purported to have authored the document, which proposed that the Vice Chancellor of the University be permanently relieved of his post as part of a possible settlement offer.

The settlement offer also proposed that the Finance Officer of the university be relieved of his duty and a new officer appointed in addition to the University reserving a 20% quota for the appointment of Lecturers and staff at all levels of the University to natives of Winneba.

But in a Citi News interview, the MP clarified that the document was fake, surmising further that, “it is a strategy being employed by some individuals who want to muddy the waters.”

He noted that a meeting was proposed between lawyers of both sides of the litigation, who agreed to meet to explore a possible settlement.

But he said “nothing has happened… Not even a draft document has been sent or exchanged.”

“The UTAG local union had an election, with all its questionable characteristics and I am sure that somebody threw in this to achieve a certain purpose. It [the propsoed settlement] is fake. It couldn’t have been the case,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin added.

The plaintiff in the litigation in question, Supi Kofi Kwayera, held that the University’s Council’s mandate had expired in November 2013, but the Education Ministry failed to constitute a new Governing Council for the university, and rather allowed and permitted the defunct Governing Council which had no mandate whatsoever to continue the functions of a properly constituted Governing Council as if same had been properly constituted.

A court ruling in July 2017 thus directed the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), to step aside temporarily.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana