GET IN TOUCH
 
 
 
 
 

UEW saga: Proposed settlement terms fake – Afenyo-Markin

Friday, September 15, 2017 9:19 pm

Alex Afenyo-Markin
Alex Afenyo-Markin

A document proposing a settlement in the case challenging the legitimacy of the Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba, is fake, according to the MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin, the lawyer for the plaintiff, was purported to have authored the document, which proposed that the Vice Chancellor of the University be permanently relieved of his post as part of a possible settlement offer.

The settlement offer also proposed that the Finance Officer of the university be relieved of his duty and a new officer appointed in addition to the University reserving a 20% quota for the appointment of Lecturers and staff at all levels of the University to natives of Winneba.

But in a Citi News interview, the MP clarified that the document was fake, surmising further that, “it is a strategy being employed by some individuals who want to muddy the waters.”

He noted that a meeting was proposed between lawyers of both sides of the litigation, who agreed to meet to explore a possible settlement.

But he said “nothing has happened… Not even a draft document has been sent or exchanged.”

“The UTAG local union had an election, with all its questionable characteristics and I am sure that somebody threw in this to achieve a certain purpose. It [the propsoed settlement] is fake. It couldn’t have been the case,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin added.

The plaintiff in the litigation in question, Supi Kofi Kwayera, held that the University’s Council’s mandate had expired in November 2013, but the Education Ministry failed to constitute a new Governing Council for the university, and rather allowed and permitted the defunct Governing Council which had no mandate whatsoever to continue the functions of a properly constituted Governing Council as if same had been properly constituted.

court ruling in July 2017 thus directed the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), to step aside temporarily.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Tagged with:

© Copyright 2017 | citifmonline.com | All Rights Reserved.