HESS-GNPC offer scholarship to 125 students

Some 125 senior high school students from the six coastal districts of the Western Region have been given scholarships to further their education under the HESS-GNPC’s sixth edition of the programme.

The scholarship targets brilliant but needy students headed for Senior High, Technical and Vocational training as well as health institutions in the country.

The scholarship covers the cost of school fees, boarding, examination, books and academic materials as well as stipend throughout the duration of their three-year stay in school.

The programme is now focusing on awarding scholarships to students to pursue courses in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

A total of 646 students in the six coastal districts in the region have benefited from the program since its introduction in 2012, and has reduced the financial burden on many parents and students.

Speaking at the sixth HESS-GNPC scholarship award ceremony in Takoradi, Emmanuel Asmah, Head of Finance at HESS Ghana Limited, explained that managers of the HESS-GNPC programme will provide all that will be needed except the fees, which will be paid by government.

He added that an innovative scholar mentoring mechanism also provides the students with an in-depth and up to date snapshot of their academic performance.

“All these have contributed to making HESS-GNPC scholars excellent and at the top of their respective classes”, he noted.

He challenged the students to keep raising the bar of academic excellence.

Dr. Patrick Kwaku Ofori, Sustainability Manager of GNPC announced that, GNPC is offering scholarship to over 500 Ghanaians to pursue courses in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at the tertiary levels under the GNPC Foundation – 150 out of the 500 beneficiaries will come from the Western Region.

“I challenge you to maintain the excellent standard and possibly surpass the excellent academic performance of previous scholars- we expect nothing less than dedication and higher commitment to your studies above your contemporaries”, he said.

Mrs. Eugenia Gifty Kusi, Deputy Western Regional Minister commended Hess-GNPC for complementing the effort of government in making free SHS accessible to all who qualify.

“The Western Regional Coordinating Council is proud to be working in close partnership with HESS and its partners in providing educational support to people of the region in the coming years”, he added.

Awulae Annor Agyeii III, Paramount Chief of Benyin added that the intervention by government and HESS-GNPC should encourage parents and guardians to provide all the necessary materials that will be needed by th beneficiaries for school.

“Basic things such as pens, books, socks, tooth brush, sandals among others will have to be provided by you, the parents and not the government or companies”, he said

Nana Kubina Nketsia V, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area encouraged the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously to encourage others in the coastal districts to also benefit from the HESS-GNPC Scholarship in the future.

–

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana