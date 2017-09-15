Graphic boss Ken Ashigbey resigns

Ken Ashigbey

The Managing Director of state-owned Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Kenneth Ashigbey, has resigned from the company.

Some sources at the company who confirmed the development to citifmonline.com, said Mr. Ashigbey made the revelation in an internal memo to the staff.

In the memo, Mr. Ashigbey noted that, he has forwarded his resignation letter to the National Media Commission awaiting response.

“I have followed your concern about the rumours of my resignation. Such a concern is legitimate because I owe you a duty to inform you that if I have resigned, and I admit that you should be the first to know. I am sorry for leaving you in suspense this while…The truth is that, I have tendered my resignation to my employer, the NMC. However, they are yet to respond to my letter. This is the reason why I have not officially informed you of my decision. I believe courtesy demands that I receive the feedback before I announce it. I am still awaiting that response and I will inform you accordingly,” the memo stated.

It is currently unclear why Mr. Asigbey decided to walk away six years after managing the company.

There are however reports of an ongoing audit into the affairs of the company following rumours of some fraudulent deals there.

About Kenneth Ashigbey

Mr. Ashigbey joined GCGL in November 1, 2011.

Mr Kenneth Ashigbey, an engineer and communications expert, is a product of St Augustine’s College, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, where he graduated in Electrical/Electronic Engineering and holds a Masters in Business Administration.

He was a General Manager at Joy FM from 2003 to 2006, Managing Director of Optimum Media Prime (OMP), Accra from 2007 to 2010, and was formerly the Chief Operating Officer of Multimedia Group Limited (MULTI TV).

