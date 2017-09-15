Black Stars Shine Against Guinea in Group A opener

Second half goals from Stephen Sarfo and Kwame Kizito handed Ghana a 2-0 win over Guinea in their first Group A game of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 14.

Ghana started really positively and created chances almost at will in the opening half, but their finishing was not at its best.

In the tenth minute Winnful Cobbina had the first real chance when he drove into the box, beating two defenders before firing narrowly over from the edge of the box.

In 19th minute Guinea manufactured their first opening when Seydouba Camara found himself in space 20-yards out, but his shot shaved the wrong side of the post.

On the half hour mark Guinea were on the attack again with Ibrahima Camara driving into the box from the left flank, but his powerful 14-yard strike hit the side-netting.

The Black Stars finished the stronger of the two sides and came within inches of taking the lead in the 39th minute when Felix Addo dribbled his way into a good area, but his stinging pile-driver struck the outside of the post.

On the stroke of half time Ghana came close again when Gideon Waja let fly from range, but again the direction was poor and the shot sailed over.

It was 0-0 at half time.

Three minutes into the second half the Black Stars took the lead when a cross from the right by Felix Addo was turned home by the chest of Stephen Sarfo from four yards out, 1-0.

Ghana thought they had doubled their lead in the 70th minute when Stephen Sarfo found the back of the net once more, but his goal was not given because the referee adjudged him to have been in an off-side position.

Seven minutes later the Black Stars did find their second goal after two substitutes combined when Razak Patrick headed a right wing cross back into the path of Kwame Kizito and he duly headed home from close range, 2-0.

In the 84th minute Guinea nearly pulled a goal back when a spectacular 30-yard free-kick from Seydouba Camara struck the woodwork and bounced away from danger.

The game filtered out after that as Ghana cruised to a comfortable win after an impressive performance.

Ghana (0) 2 (Stephen Safro 48’, Kizito 77’)

Guinea (0) 0

Teams

Ghana coach: Maxwell Konadu

Ghana: 1. J Addo, 2. Frimpong, 12. S. Safro, 5. Atingah, 6. Abbey, 9. I Addo (17. Patrick 64’), 18. Lomotey, 7. Twum, 10. Cobbina, 8. Waja (14. Adams 91’), 15. K Safro (13. Kizito 72’).

Guinea coach: Hamidou Camara

Guinea: 1. A Sylla, 2. A Camara, 4. N Camara, 5. Conde, 3. I Sylla, 17. Bangoura (12. N’Diaye 52’), 8. A Camara, 13. Jean (18. Diallo 75’), 10. S Camara, 11. Keita (7. Sory Camara 63’), 9 I Camara.

