Amidu’s insults high as ‘Afadjato’; but I won’t begrudge him – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for the North, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said he bears no grudges against a senior member cum known critic of the National Democracy Congress (NDC), Martin Amidu, despite the former’s recent attacks on him.

Describing Mr. Amidu’s apparent abusive words as being as “high as [Mount] Afadjato”, Ablakwa in a recent Facebook post said: “…I shall bear no grudge towards you, and I pray that the good Lord will never permit what you have subjected me to ever befall your children whom you describe as my peers.”

Mr. Amidu, a former Attorney General in an article chastised Ablakwa for ostensibly insulting him in an article titled “Martin Amidu’s ‘Hate Agenda,” when he criticized former president John Mahama who was an international observer during the Kenyan election which was subsequently annulled by that country’s Supreme Court.

The former Attorney General did not mince words at all in taking Ablakwa to the cleaners in his five-page publication. But Ablakwa denied writing any such article.

Mr. Amidu then replied him saying that Ablakwa hid behind a pseudonym and published the articles, a claim Mr. Ablakwa rejected.

“The stark reality however, is that no matter the preponderance of insults and defamatory name calling heaped on me as high as Afadjato, as it pleases you sir; from my being cursed, uncouth, uncultured, dishonourable and now a Goebbelian endemic liar. It cannot change the sacrosanct fact that Andrews Krow is neither a literary creation nor a surrogate, but an NDC communicator well known to the rank and file of the NDC for many years and who has publicly and boldly owned up to the articles that formed the unjustified basis for your unabated atrocious attacks on me,” Ablakwa added.

Andrew Krow, the supposed author of the article and an NDC activist subsequently owned up.

Below is Ablakwa’s last Facebook post:

I have become aware of yet another publication from the Hon. Martin A.B.K. Amidu under the caption: “Stop lying in God’s name Hon. Ablakwa” in which he compares me to Paul Joseph Goebbels and refers to me as an endemic liar insisting that Andrews Krow (aka Ohenenana Obonti Krow) is my “long dependent pseudonym.”

The stark reality however, is that no matter the preponderance of insults and defamatory name calling heaped on me as high as Afadjato, as it pleases you sir; from my being cursed, uncouth, uncultured, dishonourable and now a Goebbelian endemic liar. It cannot change the sacrosanct fact that Andrews Krow is neither a literary creation nor a surrogate but an NDC communicator well known to the rank and file of the NDC for many years and who has publicly and boldly owned up to the articles that formed the unjustified basis for your unabated atrocious attacks on me.

Respectfully, despite the obvious fact that you got it totally wrong in launching an unwarranted and unprovoked pernicious attack on my person, you have chosen to continue to use me as a convenient punching bag for even more high velocity abuse.

This notwithstanding, I shall bear no grudge towards you, and I pray that the good Lord will never permit what you have subjected me to to ever befall your children whom you describe as my peers.

May I take this opportunity, while expressing my appreciation, appeal to my beloved constituents in North Tongu, the NDC in the Volta Region and other well meaning party members across the country who jumped to my defence to hold their horses and reserve all energies for the party reorganization task that lies ahead of us.

It is time to renew our confidence in Exodus 14:14 – “The Lord shall fight for us and we shall hold our peace.”

Truth has triumphed!

God bless you all.

I shall write no more on this matter.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP)

–

By: citifmonilne.com/Ghana