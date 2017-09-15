Akufo-Addo to receive ‘renewed National ID’ today

President Nana Akufo-Addo will be the first person to register and be issued the rebranded National Identification Card.

He will be at the National Identification Authority’s office this morning [Friday] to go through the process as the country kicks off the renewed National Identification System (NIS) promised by his government.

The National ID scheme is expected to formalize the economy through the establishment of a national database linking the Passport Office, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Ghana Revenue Authority among others.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority, Prof. Ken Attafuah told the media that the second coming of the National Identification System is bound to succeed.

“This is a PPP arrangement and there is a revenue model underpinning it, and it will ensure that because to date, government is yet to invest in the National Identification System project, we cannot afford to fail. This is the second coming and it is going to be the last and everlasting,” he said.

Between July 2008 and May 2010, the National Identification Authority began mass registration of Ghanaians for the unique ID cards. A total of 11 million people in six regions were registered in the process.

Amidst various challenges, collection of the cards started later in 2011.

Few years after, some state institutions and banks reject it as an unrecognized state identification card.

Many have called for the reproduction of new ID cards to be linked to a central database base and be used as the official state ID of any Ghanaian.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana