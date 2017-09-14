Trenches create death-trap on Sunyani-Kumasi highway

The deplorable nature of sections of the Sunyani-Kumasi road remains a death trap to passengers and drivers who use the highway.

During a visit, the Ghana News Agency sighted some trenches had developed at certain sections along the Abesewa-Nsuta corridor of the highway.

The visit was necessitated by the persistent complaints from commercial drivers and passengers at some bus terminals in Sunyani.

They said the situation has been reported the Brong-Ahafo Regional secretariat of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), but nothing had been done.

As the rains set in, the visit revealed the trenches, close to a bamboo plantation on both sides of the highway, are fast spreading to other portions.

Mr. Chereh Diabour, a passenger told the Ghana News Agency that several fatal accidents have been recorded at that particular section of the road.

Some of the drivers also expressed the fear that, with the onset of the harmattan (dry season), the unexpected could happen, as that area of the road was sharply-curved and narrowed.

Frank Agyamang, a Benz 207 bus driver, appealed to institutions like the Ghana Highway Authority to act swiftly to forestall any accident on that route.

–

Source: GNA