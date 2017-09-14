State Housing Company’s nationwide demolition to start at Adenta

File photo

The State Housing Company Limited (SHC), is asking persons and developers who have encroached its lands nationwide to vacate by close of this month or face demolition.

According to them, the demolition exercise will begin in Adenta and Frafraha within the Greater Accra Region and later across the country.

The Housing Company has bemoaned the effect of the encroachment on its activities hence the decision to demolish such structures.

Godwin Asare Bediako, the media Liason at the State Housing Company, told Citi News the exercise was eventually going to be nationwide, “just that in the interim, we are starting with the greater Accra Region, in the Adenta and Frafraha areas.”

“Some people have occupied our houses and they have not paid their grounds work for years. We have given them notices but they are not coming to pay. For the past one month, we have been posting notices on their walls, especially at Adenta. It’s not that they are not in the know. They are in the know.”

The SHC is currently engaged nationwide exercise to develop and regenerate lands and estates belonging to the company, and it has commissioned a team to audit all properties belonging to the SHC.

The SHC has been embarking on a number of affordable housing projects including the five blocks with 72 units, at Borteyman in the Greater Accra Region.

However, large tracts of its acquired properties across the country particularly Adenta and Kaneshie in Accra, as well as Takoradi in the Western Region, are being encroached by developers.

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana