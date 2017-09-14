Sarkodie used my beat without crediting me – Gafacci

Ghanaian producer Gafaci has accused rapper, Sarkodie for remaking his beat for a song on his new album, without giving him credit.

The producer on Sunday, took to twitter to register his displeasure at the rapper for not giving him credit for the ‘All I Want Is You’ song on the ‘Highest’ album.

“Track 15 on the ‘Highest’ album was originally composed with my production. But Sarkodie pull a fast one. Eh boys!” he tweeted.

Gafacci has worked with artistes such as D-Black, Sarkodie, Dee Moneey, J Town, Chase, among others.

He produced the 2010 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Freestyle Cypher featuring Sarkodie, Tinny, Ayigbe Edem, Reggie Rockstone, Baby G and Kwaku T.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana