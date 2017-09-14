NPP tasks 11-member c’ttee to probe constitution review proposals  

Acting NPP General Secretary, John Boadu [Right]

The National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has set up an 11-member committee to review all proposals for the party’s constitutional amendments.

The Committee, which is chaired by the First Vice Chairman, F.F. Antoh, also has two Deputy Attorney Generals as members, as well as Deputy Local Government Minister, OB Amoah.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Accra on Thursday, acting General Secretary, John Boadu, said the committee has two months to present its report.

“Per the resolution of the national conference, this committee has two months within which to present its final report to the party. What it means is that, the committee is supposed to present its report to the General Secretary not later than November 15 of this year [2017].”

He said the National Council at its meeting on Wednesday also resolved that “two weeks after the receipt of the committee’s report, It shall reconvene to consider same, and two weeks afterwards, an extra ordinary national delegate’s conference will be organized solely for the purpose of considering and accepting the report of the committee’s work.”

John Boadu added that, all things being equal, the party is likely to host the extraordinary National Delegates conference “sometime in the middle of December [2017].”

During the NPP’s conference in Cape Coast in August 2017, it was agreed that a Committee will be set up to review all proposals.

NPP founding fathers kick against constitutional review

The Association of Founding Fathers and Patrons of the NPP in the Ashanti Region, earlier kicked against proposed changes to the party’s constitution.

It warned that some of the amendments being canvassed were problematic and could create trouble for the party.

The Association at a press conference addressed by its Chairman, Kofi Obiri Yeboah in Kumasi, made reference to the suggestion that Member of Parliament (MP)/Parliamentary Candidate is allowed to appoint constituency and polling station officers, and described it as outrageous.

They added that the party had come too far “to throw democracy to the dogs.”

–

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana