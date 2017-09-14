NPP Kandahar denies vandalizing Sagnarigu district complex 

File photo: Kandahar boys

Pro New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth group in Tamale, the Kandahar Boys, have dismissed media reports that they vandalized proprieties of the Saganarigu district assembly complex in the Northern Region.

Some irate NPP youth in protest against the District Chief Executive, Mariam Iddrisu, damaged properties of the assembly complex.

Media reports attributed the dastardly act to the Kandahar Boys group because some of them were spotted at the assembly complex same day.

But the group’s Secretary, Iddrisu Abdul Hack, in a Citi News interview dismissed the claims and called for responsible journalism.

According to him, the group members went there to inquire about the mode of selection of caterers for the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) in the district.

He said majority of women in the area raised concerns about discrimination and cronyism associated with the selection of the caterers, hence the group’s visit for inquiry.

He served notice that the group will not tolerate personal decisions by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Executives in the region that will make the NPP government unpopular.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Yussif Tanko, said the police have begun investigations to apprehend the perpetrators.

He also rejected claims that the Kandahar Boys were responsible for that unruly conduct, asking that the appropriate authorities should be allowed to conclude their investigation into the matter.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana