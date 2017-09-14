Mawuko Girls SHS faced with limited bed for first-years

Not all the 640 students admitted into EPC Mawuko Girls Senior High School will have access to boarding facilities in the school although they are all beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School education policy.

This is because the existing structures in the school can only accommodate 460 out of the total number. The remaining 180 may have to look for accommodation outside the school premises while they join the many day students of the school.

According to the headmistress, Mrs. Agnes Afonu, the school lacks adequate facilities to accommodate all 640 new students. she said work on an additional dormitory for the girls has been abandoned, and contractors have since 2012 not returned to the site.

With the current enrollment in the school being 1,160, the infrastructural deficit according to Mrs. Afonu is affecting accommodation on campus and academic works.

“Our dormitory facility is limited. The Ministry started the construction of dormitory, but the contractor ran away since 2012. The construction is still at the floor level. Parents always find their ways to keep their wards in school; we have hostels in Ho and so if it comes to the worse, parents can get those hostels for their wards” she stated.

Citi News’ tour of the project site, saw weeds outgrowing the uncompleted structure. A foundation floor was laid for construction of the 200 capacity accommodation facility, with concrete pillars erected. But the building materials including rods and wooden boards are deteriorating.

The Headmistress said several attempts were made to bring the attention of authorities to the project and ensure its timely completion.

She is, therefore, appealing to the government as part of the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy to intervene.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana