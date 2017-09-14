Latif Blessing aiming for big things with Sporting Kansas City

Former Liberty Professionals forward, Latif Blessing, says he has a lot more to achieve in the MLS with his club, Sporting Kansas City.

The player went to the United States in January and has scored three times in 19 matches for Sporting Kansas City.

He says that scoring comes naturally to him but he has to put in more work to help the team be successful this season.

“I am going to work hard for the club this season because we have to achieve something. I was Goal King in Ghana and so, scoring is easy for me. A look at my goals show how effortlessly I score them.

But I will score more goals. I need to keep going and so, the fans should expect something special from me and I will surprise every body.”

Blessing and his team mates play against New England Revolution in their next league match on Sunday.

They are currently 4th on 41 points in the Western Conference; three points off leaders Vancouver Whitecaps.

–

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana