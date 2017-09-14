La PRESEC head interdicted over illegal fees after ‘swerving’ GES

GES Director General, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

The headmaster of La Presbyterian School in Osu, Samuel Salamat, who notably said first-year students had to pay GH¢80 for desks or risk standing in class during teaching, has also been interdicted by the Ghana Education Service.

He was among the head-teachers summoned by the GES for allegedly charging illegal fees under the Free SHS policy.

Mr. Salamat, however, refused to attend the invitation to meet with the GES Director-General, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa.

The GES, without any specifics, said it was still conducting investigations into the allegations agaisnt Mr. Salamat.

First-year students who reported to the La Presbyterian School on Wednesday to complete their registration to be were reportedly urged to pay a GH¢80 for desks, causing some confusion at the school’s premises.

Mr. Salamat justified the fee saying the school was only asking for voluntary contributions due to the poor state of its desks.

“We have only appealed to parents that we have challenges with furniture so if they can help us repair our furniture so that we can start classes as early as possible. They cannot bring furniture from the house. We are telling them to make voluntary contributions so that we can use that to repair the furniture. It is voluntary, any amount that you can get… It is not a fixed amount. We only gave them the information that last year, parents paid GH80 to guide them.”

“If the person is unable to pay, we will still admit them… [But] if the chairs are not there, what can we do? A lot of my furniture is broken down. I have not taken stock to find out the furniture that is available. A lot of my tables and chairs are broken down and I can foresee that we will need more.”

Two heads sacked

The GES has also relieved two head teachers of their post and interdicted six others, pending investigations, for allegedly charging illegal fees under the free SHS policy.

“After our deliberations with them, we realized that they had infractions against the implementation guidelines [for the free SHS] that had been given to them,” the GES’ Director General, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said at a press conference on Thursday.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana