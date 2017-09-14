Group threatens demo in U.S over withdrawal of Exton Cubic’s permit

John Peter Amewu - Minister, Lands & Natural Resources withdrew the license of Exton Cubic permit

Members of a group calling itself Ashanti Youth for development are threatening to stage a massive demonstration in the United States next Thursday against the Akufo-Addo government, for revoking the mining license of Exton Cubic Group Limited.

According to them, the planned demonstration will coincide with President Akuffo-Addo’s visit to the U.S for the UN General Assembly Meeting.

Exton Cubic Group’s license currently has been revoked by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources with the excuse that they failed to meet the legal requirements.

The company has since been prevented from prospecting bauxite at Nyinahini in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking to Citi News, the Communications Director for Ashanti Youth for Development, Alex Kweku Asafo Adjei, said the demonstration is to also protest the extent to which “our laws have been skewed to favour multinational companies just to take away our resources.”

“Our brothers in the US are holding a demonstration against the President or the government of the day. We are of the view that these frustrations are being inflicted on Exton Cubic mainly because we have heard that the government wants to leverage that Bauxite deposit to the Chinese government.”

Officials of the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, have accused government of unfair treatment against the mining firm.

The company has served notice it may take a legal action if government doesn’t reconsider it’s decision.

Revoking our license bad for private investors – Exton Cubic

Exton Cubic Group has lamented that the revocation of their exploration permit by government will deter private investors from creating jobs in Ghana.

In a fresh letter addressed to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resource, and signed by Managing Director of Exton Cubic, Augustus Amegashie, the company said “your action in disrespecting the sanctity of signed agreements will deter the potential private investments needed to create more jobs.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

