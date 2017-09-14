Expresso restricts interference from Prince Kludjeson, others

Managers of Expresso have issued a statement restricting any interference in the operations of the company by some thirteen defendants in a court case that placed an interlocutory injunction on such persons.

A letter addressed to the General Manager of Kasapa Telecom Limited, Mr. Frederick Quainoo said the defendants, including Mr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson and their agents, servants and assigns are restrained from interfering with the running and management of Kasapa.

They are also refrained from purporting to represent or act for the Plaintiff in any capacity whatsoever pending the final determination of the suit.

“Be advised that on 14 July 2015, the High Court (Commercial Division) granted our motion for an order of interlocutory injunction in suit OCC/45/10, titled “Kasapa Telecom Limited v Kludjeson International Limited, Prince Kofi Kludjeson, Prince Kwame Kludjeson, Prince Mawuena Kludjeson, Winfred Kumah Apawu, Kwame Sarpong, K. Ogba and Associates, Alex Thompson & Co, K-SAN Law Firm, David Ogba, Westec Security Sstems (Gh.) Limited, Kwame Amoako, and Charles Owusu Juanah,” portions of the letter said.

The letter added, “Said Defendants and their agents, servants and assigns are restrained from interfering with the running and management of the Plaintiff (Kasapa) and from purporting to represent or act for the Plaintiff in any capacity whatsoever pending the final determination of the suit. The case is still pending, and the motion and ruling are attached here for your reference.”

There have been recent media reports suggesting that Mr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson is set to assume ownership of Expresso by the end of the year.

According to the reports, the move follows what has been described as the challenges confronting the telecom company, Expresso which is owned by Sudatel.

The coming onboard of Mr. Kofi Kuldjeson is viewed as an intervention to turnaround the fortunes and protect workers’ interests.

The NCA in a response to an email inquiry by Citi Business News on any change in ownership flatly denied knowledge of anything like that.

The letter to the General Manager of Kasapa, Mr. Frederick Quainoo also stated that any representative of the thirteen mentioned defendants is also restrained by the injunction.

“Any person, group, or organization who takes any action whatsoever in respect of the Company on the instructions of any of the Defendants or anyone they designate is also an agent of the Defendants and is likewise restrained by the injunction.”

“That would also apply to any supplier who provides services or goods on the instructions of the Defendants or their agents,” it further asserted.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana