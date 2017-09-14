Council of state member Nii Kotei Dzani commends gov’t for Free SHS

Nii Kotei Dzani

Entrepreneur and council of State Member, Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, has commended the Akufo-Addo administration for implementing its Free Senior High School policy.

As a major manifesto pledge of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since 2008, the government has commenced the programme which has seen only first year students entering public senior high schools for free.

“Upon the commencement of Government’s flagship policy of Free Senior High School education, I wish to take this opportunity to extend my most profound congratulations to the Government of Ghana and the numerous stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to ensure the realization of this monumental initiative.”

The Group Ideal President in a statement said “Undoubtedly, a country’s most prized resource is its human resource. As such, I find as most commendable the Government’s commitment to expanding access and quality of education in our generation through the implementation of Free Senior High School education. The history of our country richly demonstrates the power of free education to harness the creativity of our young people and to positively impact the growth of the economy and our development.”

“Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s free and compulsory basic education nurtured the unique gifts of many of our society’s current leaders, without which their place in society would not have been assured. Being a beneficiary of the benevolence of others in my educational journey, I know the power of Government’s educational interventions to transform lives, and ultimately the economy.

The business magnate expressed added that “For this reason, it is my fervent hope and belief that the smooth administration of this programme will lead to the reinvigoration of our educational sector, especially for the thousands of poor and vulnerable young people, whose educational aspirations now stand emancipated from the shackles of poverty, in order that their God-given talents will have a chance to flourish.”

He urged Ghanaians to rally around the programme by making the necessary inputs, rather than unduly criticizing it.

As part of his support for the programme, the Council of state member has promised to distribute free exercise books to some schools in the Greater Accra Region.

“As citizens, we must support Government’s efforts, in any way we can, to see to the enduring success of this initiative. That is why beginning this week; I shall be visiting select senior secondary schools in the Greater Accra Region to appraise myself on the implementation of the programme and to donate exercise books and other logistics to these select schools.

“In the future, I hope to offer a lot more of my support and assistance in any areas required of me. It is now the heritage of every Ghanaian to do likewise, for the future of our children is the future of our nation.”

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana