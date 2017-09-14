Chief launches book on traditional leadership

The Chief of Assorku in the Shama District of the Western Region, Nana Brekrom II has launched a book for traditional leaders as part of activities marking his first anniversary as chief of the community after taking over from Nana Brekrom I in 2016.

The book titled “Doing our part for the community we aspire” is a 24 page book which suggests how traditional leaders can plan and develop their communities.

The book also outlines Nana Brekrom’s vision for innovation and sustainable development Assorku. He says his vision will be “to pursue an inclusive growth agenda in a manner that puts the people first and build respect for authority”.

At the launch of the book on Tuesday at Assorku, the chief of Essipong Nana Kofi Abuna V who was the chairman of the event implored traditional leaders to unite their people to foster development.

She stated the book which spells out the vision of Nana Brekrom II is a good step worth emulation.

“It is upon us to develop our communities to the level we aspire to see it. You as the chief will have to provide leadership role in this direction. You will face some troubles from people within your own circles. You must not be perturbed to do what is right for you people and country. Forge ahead, and avoid all maliciousness. Remain positive and ask God for direction. That way, you will win. Writing a book is indeed in its right direction if chiefs really want their legacy to go beyond themselves, to the one that will be told by generations after us. We must stay strong and forge to elevate the status of our community members,” Nana Kofi Abuna V admonished.

Among topics covered in the book are: “A look through my own eyes: my ten inspirations, the makeup of the community we aspire, the bits and parts to play, the time we must give ourselves, the new mindset, and what we stand to lose if we fail to develop”.

Guest speaker at the event Prof Livingstone Kobina Sam-Amoah, who is the Provost of the College of Agricultural Sciences at the University of Cape Coast noted that such steps by traditional leaders to write their vision helps to lay a path of prosperity for the community.

“It’s a step in the right direction which we will encourage our chiefs to emulate. It helps avoid disjointed courses of development for communities, and also deals with the loss of vision when one leader passes on to eternity. I am impressed with the step Nana Brekrom II has taken to follow the path of his predecessor Nana Brekrom I”. Prof. Sa-Amoah observed.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana