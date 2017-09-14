Bundesliga to vote on shortening summer transfer window

The German football league (DFL) are set to follow the Premier League and vote on bringing forward their summer transfer deadline to before the season begins.

Reinhard Rauball, the DFL president, wants to move the German deadline to August 1, after the Premier League’s clubs voted to move theirs to August 9, 2018.

The subject will be discussed at a meeting in December and, if the motion is passed, Rauball wants the deadline to be adopted across Europe and will consider putting forward proposals to UEFA.

Reinhard Rauball wants to push forward further proposals to UEFA

Rauball told SportBILD: “I will bring forward a motion to shorten the transfer period. If a corresponding decision is taken, it would be put to vote at the member’s meeting in December.

“If the majority of the 36 professors are in favour, a corresponding application will have to be sent to the international federations via the DFB.

“This year, there has been trading that is no longer justifiable. That’s why a peg must be put in. You can do it that way. ”

The DFB chief has also called for an examination of FFP rules

The December meeting will consist of the DFL, Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 clubs and, like the Premier League, changes would come into effect for next summer.

Rauball has also called for Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules to be examined after Paris Saint-Germain, whose transfer dealings are being investigated by UEFA, signed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Source: Sky Sports