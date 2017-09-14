Bimbilla: Philanthropist donates to flood victims

A philanthropist and a native of Bimbilla has donated assorted items to flood victims in the Nanumba north district of the Northern with support of friends in Germany.

Amadu Mustapha, who presented the item on behalf of colleagues to the District Chief Executive for the area, Abdulai Yaqoub told Citi News that his colleagues who are students in Germany wanted to help the flood victims in Nanumba north whose properties and homes were destroyed by the rain.

The DCE, Abdulai Yaqoub, thanked the donors for the support and assured them that the items will be given to the intended beneficiaries.

He also called on individuals and other civil society organizations to emulate the good gesture of the Germany students.

The items donated included mattresses, buckets, plastic cups assorted drinks, among others.

Government, through the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), earlier donated relief items to the victims in the northern region.

In July, torrential rains destroyed farmlands, rendered many homeless and also claimed lives.

Roads linking the Nanumba North and South districts and the Kpandai district were washed off, cutting residents in those areas from the rest of country.

–

By: Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira/citifmonline.com/Ghana