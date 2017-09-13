We’ll end revenue leakages – GWCL board

The members of the Ghana Water Company Limited governing board have pledged to end revenue leakages in the company’s operations.

According to the board, though the task given to them by the president is huge, they will not to let Ghanaians down.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Chairman of the board, Alexander Afenyo Markin, said the new board of directors will leave no stone unturned in executing their mandate.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Alexander Afenyo Markin, who’s also MP for Effutu, said the new board of directors will leave no stone unturned.

“As the chairman of the board, I cannot be insensible to the obligation which rests on me as its head or to my responsibility for a faithful discharge of duties next to the appointment. The honor, reputation, and usefulness of Ghana Water Company will materially depend on the skill and assiduity to which my good self and the members of the board manage its concerns,” he said.

Mr. Afenyo Markin added that, the board will roll up its sleeves “to rise up to the occasion” and not disappoint the nation.

“All loopholes or leakages in revenue shall be looked at and every support required by the management shall be given. Reforms shall be performed to reflect the new dispensation,” the MP added.

The new Board of Directors of Ghana Water Company Limited comprises Alexander Afenyo Markin as chairman, and Dr. Clifford A. Braimah, Joseph Obeng-Opoku, Micheal Ayesu, Naaba Sigri Gewong, Kwame Twumasi Ampofo, Clement Alosebuno Kaba, Dr. Forster Kum-Ankama Sarpong, Madam Maria Aba Lovelace Johnson as members.

–

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana