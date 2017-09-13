Robbers steal church equipment worth over GHc100,000

File photo

Some suspected armed robbers on Sunday broke into the premises of Living Grace Ministries International at Berlin-Top, a suburb of Fiapre in the Sunyani West District, and stole worshipping equipment worth over GH¢100,000.

The items stolen included Belinger Composers (Compressor), Allen and Heath 24000 mixer board, TRX 4000 Amplifier, TRX 2500 amplifier, Yamaha E950 keyboard, Yamaha 9000 keyboard, two LCD 32 inches Television, Strong decoder and turner Amplifier.

Bishop Dr Richard Owusu Akyeaw, Founder and General Overseer of the Church, told the Ghana News Agency at Fiapre that at 0600 hrs that day, he had a distressed call from Pastor Kofi Boateng, the Church Administrator, informing him about the incident.

Bishop Dr Akyeaw said he realised upon arrival at the scene that the robbers took advantage of the absence of a private security man employed at the place and entered the Church through the back window by cutting the metal mesh with a very sharp implement they left behind.

He said the security personnel only known as Thomas, initially when interrogated claimed he left the place at about 0530 hrs when the incidence had not occurred.

But upon further interrogation, Bishop Akyeaw added, Thomas confessed following a telephone call from his wife at 0900 hrs that on Saturday one of his children was sick, and for that reason he left for home at Dumasua, also in Sunyani West and did not return to the site.

He said the matter had been reported to the Police who have visited the scene and commenced investigation into it whilst the private security man had also been arrested by the Police to ascertain their investigation.

Bishop Akyeaw appealed to the general public to assist the Police with information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits to halt such immoral acts in the society.

–

Source: Graphic Online