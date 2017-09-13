‘Overweight’ Tevez not fit enough to play

Argentina forward Carlos Tevez is “overweight” and will not play for Shanghai Shenhua until he gets fit, says the club’s new coach Wu Jingui.

The 33-year-old is reportedly one of the world’s highest-paid players but has only scored two goals in 12 games since making his debut in March.

Wu, who took charge of the Chinese club after Gus Poyet quit on Monday, also criticised midfielder Fredy Guarin.

“I need to be responsible to the team and to the players,” said Wu.

“Both [Tevez] and Guarin are overweight. When you are on the pitch, if you can’t play at 100%, then it is completely meaningless.”

Former Manchester United and Manchester City forward Tevez joined Shanghai from Boca Juniors, but has missed nearly half his side’s games this season with injury.

He recently returned to China following a two-week trip to Argentina to seek treatment on a muscle problem.

“I had a talk with him today about tactics, but I won’t let him play for now, he isn’t physically ready,” added Wu in an interview with the Shanghai Morning Post.

Source: BBC