Klottey Korle: Zanetor calls on companies to support education

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Constituency Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings has called on corporate entities to devote sufficient resources to providing support for the educational sector.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, where furniture and other educational materials to three schools in her constituency the Klottey Korle legislator emphasized the need for companies to support education by providing crucial logistics to enhance quality education at the basic level.

“There are a lot of tables and chairs missing in some of our schools, some of the classrooms have forty students, some of them sitting on the floor while others sit in threes because the facilities are not adequate and these donations will go a long way to help them.

We use the opportunity to appeal to other companies to take their corporate social responsibility seriously. It should be targeted and done in a way that will have an impact in the community” she said

She also used the occasion to express her appreciation to the donors JFE Shoji Trading and Kawasho Foods Corporation Japan for the kind gesture.

Two Japanese companies JFE Shoji Trading and Kawasho Foods Corporation through their local Partners and distributors Forewin Ghana today donated furniture food items and other items to three deprived schools within the Klottey Korle Constituency.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President and Chief Executive officer of JFE Shoji Trading Japan Mr Naosuke Oda said the gesture forms part of the company’s planned activities after its hundred year’s celebration to give back to society part of the profit they have made.

“When we celebrated our 100th anniversary in 2011, we thought seriously what we could do in order to express our appreciation to our consumers

Then we decided to donate desk, notebooks and food as a child educational support” he said.

On her part, the Circuit Supervisor of Osu Doku, Georgina Rabbles said they donated items help improve teaching and learning in the area.

About the donation

JFE Shoji Trading and Kawasho Foods Corporation Japan through their local Partners and distributors Forewin Ghana Limited a subsidiary of the Forewin Group donated one hundred and fifty dual desk furniture, fifty cartons of Geisha Markerel and three thousand pieces of exercise books to three schools in the constituency. The schools include Amugi Basic School, Khiriatu Basic School and Teacher Mota Basic School all within the Klottey Korle Constituency of the Greater Accra region.

According to the company, the activity forms part of their corporate social responsibility.

–

By: Anass S Seidu/Citifmonline.com/Ghana

