Joe Mettle tops Apple Music Charts

Ghanaian gospel maestro, Joe Mettle, is number one on Apple Music Charts with his latest single ‘Bo Noo Ni’ which features Luigi Maclean.

The chart also has ‘Show You Off’ by Wurld, ‘Link’ by Jim Joseph and ‘Highest’ by Sarkodie and in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions respectively.

‘Bo Noo Ni’ is also trending at number 8 on YouTube just a day after its release onto the music market.

At the number 5 position in the Top Album category on Apple Music is Joe’s previous album ‘The Encounter’ which was released in 2015.

The new song, “Bo Noo Ni” is a blend of English and Ga languages and tells God’s greatness to humankind and his ability to rescue the perishing.

The song which is jointly produced by Joe Mettle and the LoveGift was mixed by Outluk Records and mastered in Nashville, U.S.A at Tone and Mastering.

It was recorded live at the Accra International Conference Centre in June 2017, during Joe Mettle’s live album DVD recording.

Joe Mettle who made history at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards by being the first Gospel Artiste to have won Artiste of the Year in the award scheme is gradually winning greater spurs in his music career.

He recently headlined UK’s maiden GospelFest organised by ABN Radio and was also honored in the UK with the Artiste of Excellence Award, West Africa by the African Gospel Music and Media Awards.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonlinne.com