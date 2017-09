President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday [September 12] formally launched the Free Senior High School program to increase access to Secondary education in Ghana.

The launch, which was held at the West Africa Senior High School at Adentan in Accra will see government absorbing the full cost of tuition, school uniform, and feeding for Senior High School students starting from the 2017/2018 academic year.

See photos of the launch below:

By: Roberta Abequaye/citifmonline.com/Ghana