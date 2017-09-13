10 Tips on how to talk to a guy you like

Do you get all tongue twisted and shy when you talk to a guy you like? Do you find it hard to find the right words, and often come out with the wrong ones? Often, when we are trying to impress someone, we can get so nervous, that we forget all the things that we wanted to say. That’s why having a few tips on how to approach and talk to a guy that you like can be helpful. If you are prepared for what you are going to say, then it will be much easier to appear confident and you will be less likely to clam up, or gush out all the wrong things. Take a look at these tips on how to talk to a guy you like. They might help you start up a conversation, the next time you meet someone really nice.

1. Remember, men don’t really come from another planet

Despite all that you may have heard, men aren’t really all that different from women. Try not to think too much about the fact that it’s a man that you are talking to and try to forget some of those preconceived ideas you may have about what men are like. Men are just people, just like you, so relax and be natural, and you will find that they aren’t half as scary as you’d thought they were.

2. Mind your P’s and Q’s

Most guys prefer women who are polite and good natured, so lay off the bad language and try to be genuine. It might sound a bit old fashioned, but most men really do prefer a woman to be a lady and they don’t appreciate a girl who’s trying to be one of the lads.

3. Use your smile

Another great tip on how to talk to a guy you like is to use your beautiful smile. People naturally feel attracted to happy people, so use that smile of yours to get, and keep, his attention. Don’t grin manically him, that’ll just scare him off, but do laugh at his jokes and look like you are in a good mood. Men just can’t resist a girl with a beautiful smile.

4. Give him compliments

You are probably quite comfortable complimenting your female friends on their new dress or hairstyle, but have you ever complimented a man when you are talking to him? Men love to get a compliment too, but it’s usually better if you stick to complimenting on his sense of humour, or his sharp mind, than it is complementing him in appearance.

5. Make eye contact

This is one of the best tips on how to talk to a guy you like. When you do talk to a guy, look him in the eye when you speak to him. When you make eye contact with a person, it shows that you are being sincere and you have nothing to hide. Try not to let your shyness make you look away from him, because that could be read as a sign that you are bored and you want to get away.

6. Be a bit mysterious

Don’t reveal everything about you in one go because men like a little bit of a mystery and intrigue, it’s another great tip on how to talk to a guy you like and make him want to discover more. If he catches you smiling for no apparent reason, for example, he’s going to wonder what is amusing you. Leave him guessing and just say ‘oh nothing”, and his curiosity will get the better of him. The more questions you leave answered, without being annoying, the more he will want to hang around to learn more about you.

7. Don’t judge about other people

Men really don’t like to hear women talking badly about other people, so trying to start a conversation by criticising colleagues, or friends, is not a good move. If you are going to talk about other people, be positive, or, if you can’t do that, keep your thoughts to yourself. Not only don’t men like that kind of talk, you never know if the person you are being nasty about is a close friend of the guy you are talking to.

8. Touch him

The gentle, tender touch of a girl is something that few men can’t resist. Research has proven that men become very attracted to a girl that touches him, so the occasional light touch on his arm, or a hand on the shoulder, will go a long way toward melting the ice. Keep it casual and appropriate and you will soon find that his interest in you grows.

9. Don’t be afraid of short silences

Sometimes when you are talking to a man you will find that he pauses before he answers you. Don’t be worried by this and don’t but-in with more words. Guys do tend to think about what they are going to say more than women do, so he’s he probably just mulling over his response to your last comment.

10. Be yourself

The most important tip on how to talk to a guy you like, to bear in mind, is to be natural and be yourself. Relax, calm down, and try not to your nerves get the better of you. If you are genuine and honest, you will put the guy at ease and he will feel more comfortable talking to you too.

Source: Beauty and Tips