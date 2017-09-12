Nurses to undertake online licensing examination in 2018 

File photo: Trainee nurses

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana has announced it will from July 2018 conduct an online Licensing examination for Nurses and Midwives.

This according to the council was part of measures to get Nurses and Midwives deliver to expectation.

The new online system is to ease the laborious processes associated with the manual system, as well as strengthen the capacity of the council.

The council has also introduced a therapeutic communication course to aid in an effective and efficient healthcare delivery in the country.

Registrar of the Council, Felix Nyante made the announcement at the Council’s 2017 mid-year review at Nsuta in the Ashanti region on the theme “Peak Performance”.

He said the Dutch Government has provided grant to the Council to revamp its examination processes and procedures.

Mr Nyante indicated that the grant is also to support the Council to strengthen its organizational capacity to conduct efficient, effective and credible licensing examination.

He noted the Council wants to focus on ICT deployment to accelerate on performance.

“Ghanaians should expect Nurses and Midwives delivering up to their expectations. So that when they go to the hospital, the attitude of Nurses towards them alone will create a therapeutic environment for them to get healed and the not the usual prescriptions and giving medication”.

Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, Dr Afisah Zakariah, commended the Council for its effort to introduce the online licensing examination next year.

According to her, the council has attained top achievement in its operation with the 2015 to 2019 strategic objective.

She attributed the council’s achievement to good leadership and staff commitment to excellence.

Dr Zakariah indicated that the online examination will ease the laborious processes experienced in the old manual system and will also go a long way to make licensing examination in Ghana trustworthy.

She charged the council to be fully decentralized to enable nurses and midwives carry out their engagements at the council’s regional office without traveling to Accra.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana