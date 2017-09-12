NPP Australia branch honours Peter Amewu for galamsey fight

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, has been honoured by the Western Australia chapter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), at a brief ceremony at Perth, Australia.

Mr. Amewu was acknowledged for his significant role in the fight against illegal mining since he was appointed to serve in the Akufo-Addo government.

Mr. Amewu, who received a plaque and a citation, said the incumbent government is determined to improve the country’s economy, and charged Ghanaians in the diaspora to remain calm, saying government will not fail on its numerous promises.

He emphasized that, the President is aware of the support given to him and the party, and will ensure that many more opportunities are created for all Ghanaians.

The war against illegal mining has seen Government take some drastic decisions including a temporary ban on all forms of small scale mining.

Mining equipment worth millions of cedis have been seized with some destroyed. Several illegal miners have also been arrested by operation vanguard, awaiting prosecution.

Others have voluntarily abandoned the many illegal mining sites, including those who were operating on water bodies and in forest reserves.

Since the intense campaign backed by the media commenced, some water bodies, which were hitherto heavily polluted and almost unusable, are now returning to their natural state.

Bawumia commends Amewu for bravery in galamsey fight

Among the many individuals and groups to have commended Mr. Amewu for his instrumental role in the galamsey fight, is the Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

At a ceremony in the Volta Region some months ago, the Vice President described Mr. Amewu as a gem who deserved commendation for his hard work.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking as a Special Guest at a ceremony held by the Gbi Traditional Area under the auspices of the Paramount Chief Togbega Gabusu, to honour John Peter Amewu on his ministerial appointment and the zeal he exhibits in discharging his work at the Ministry of Land and Natural resources.

Addressing the gathering, Togbega Gabusu commended John Peter Amewu for his hard work, and encouraged other natives of the land to emulate him.

About John Peter Amewu

John-Peter Amewu is 48 years old, and holds an MBA (Finance) from University of Ghana. He also has a Post Graduate Degree (Executive MBA in International Energy Industry Management), and Masters in Petroleum Law and Policy from University of Dundee (UK).

He has more than 15 years’ experience in Government, Private Sector, Civil Society and International Development Organizations.

He has participated and undergone several mining professional training and attained various certificates from some Australia’s prestigious Universities (University of Sydney and University of Western Australia).

He is a Cost Engineer by profession with broader knowledge in the Energy and Mining Industry. He is a Co-founder of Africa Center for Energy Policy – ACEP; and also worked as the Director of Policy and Research where he provided pro-active and comprehensive policy related advice to support a variety of Government and Private Sector Projects.

He is the Chairman of Board of Directors of major private institutions in Ghana and a professional international consultant in his area of expertise (Mining and Petroleum). His contributions in providing solutions to the problems in the Energy Sector in Ghana have earned him both local and international acclamation and recognition.

He was the Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) before he became a Minister. He is married with three children.

By: Kojo Agyeman & Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana