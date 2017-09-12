Let’s respect peaceful protests in Togo – Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has said the situation in Togo has raised a great concern for the number of people injured and the increasing death toll.

He said the description of an eminent civil war by some commentators showed the extent to which the situation had regressed and the recent threats of civil war come as no surprise.

However, Flt. Lt Rawlings said the intimidating posture of such comments showed clearly how pertinent the need to prevent an escalation beyond this point, adding that; “civil war can never bring any gains to the people or government.”

He expressed the concern in a statement signed by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa at the Communication Directorate of the former President’s office.

It said: “There must be a concise effort to point to how peacefully the people of Togo have declared and agitated for their political right. We must respect their process of getting their cause heard especially as it is characterized by non-violence.”

The statement said in the event of a civil conflict, unarmed civilians blood would be shed the most.

“The protesters could have adopted a violent behaviour by now, yet they have kept it civil all this while and as such the government troops must equally adopt strides to ensure there is no regression into civil explosion,” it said.

Source: GNA