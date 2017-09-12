I was called liar over free SHS promise – Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lamented the humiliation he went through in 2008 when he first promised the free Senior High School education policy.

According to him, his opponents ridiculed him saying it was a political gimmick and could only be possible in 20 years.

But nine years down the line Akufo-Addo’s dream has come to pass today, September 12, 2017 after he officially launched the policy at the West African Senior Secondary School in Accra.

“When I proposed this policy in 2008 many were those who said free SHS could not be done. The idea was ridiculed and described by propagandists as a vote buying gimmick even though ironically it did not win me that election. I was labeled a liar by my opponents who went on to state that free SHS could only be possible in 20 years’ time,” he recalled.

President Akufo-Addo said despite the ridiculing, Ghanaians believed in his dream and gave him the mandate to turn it into reality.

“…The Ghanaian people were discerning and believed it was possible. The culmination of that believes inter alia resulted in the decisive victory won by the New Patriotic Party and my good self in the election of 2016.”

The President said he made the promise because he knows that knowledge and talent are not the preserve of the rich adding that “free education widens the gate of opportunities to every child especially those whose talents are arrested because of poverty.”

Although he said no government will be able to make every citizen rich, it can only do that indirectly by creating opportunities which includes education.

“A government will not be able to make every citizen rich but with political will and responsible leadership, a government can help create a society of opportunities and empowerment of every citizen. And I know no better way to do that than to improve access to education,” he added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

