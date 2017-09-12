Free SHS will not compromise on quality education – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo says his government will ensure that the Free Senior High School programme does not compromise quality education in the country.

According to him, the government is collaborating with various agencies and partners to ensure that all students in Secondary School benefit from quality education to enable them to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

He said, “A key component of the policy must be the provision of quality education, the government is collaborating with various partners to implement major programs and interventions such as the Secondary education Improvement Program, the expansion of physical infrastructure and free supply of core subject text books to students,” Akufo-Addo said while delivered in keynote address the launch of the Free SHS program in Accra.

Akufo-Addo in his address noted that, the government is also working to improve upon teaching standards in the country through various programs in collaboration with the UK government and DFID.

He said teachers were vital to achieving positive results from the programme, hence government’s interest in making sure they are adequately resourced to carry out their mandate.

The Free SHS programme is a long-held campaign promise of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since 2008, it came into government in January 2017.

Then flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo used the programme as his flagship campaign message in the 2008 and 2012 elections, but failed to secure the mandate of Ghanaians in the December polls.

In December 2016 however, ridding on the back of the Free SHS campaign message, Nana Akufo-Addo was voted into office as President of Ghana.

Among his early public statements after his inauguration, President Akufo-Addo indicated that his government was working hard to implement the policy from the 2017/2018 Academic year starting in September.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana