Free SHS: 20% fees to be paid in advance each term – NAPO

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has disclosed that, in making sure the Free SHS policy does not run into challenges, government will always ensure that pay 20% of fees for beneficiaries is disbursed in advance before every term begins.

Basic and second cycle schools in Ghana usually have three terms within every academic year.

Speaking at the official launching of the free SHS policy at the West African Senior Secondary School (WASS) on Tuesday, Dr. Opoku Prempeh said this decision will ensure that second cycle institutions continue to run smoothly and for the sustenance of the programme.

“To ensure that those who will not see anything good do not come and criticize us, the president has ensured that as part of the free SHS being fully funded, for the first time in the history this country…the president has ensured that even before one child gets into school 20% of the school fees are already there waiting for them,” he said.

The Minister also stated that, capitation grants for some institutions in the country which have been in arrears for quite a long time, are being cleared by government.

“Capitation grant which has always been chronic areas will be paid up to date even for the first term of this academic year is ready. With feeding grant, we became a nation that we were so merciless that even schools for the special schools we had arrears. Feeding grant for the handicapped schools are going before the school reopens. Feeding grants for students from northern extraction are going this year before school reopens.”

He also added that “teacher trainee allowances have not only been restored, it’s going before reopening.”

Free SHS noble but unsustainable – Haruna Iddrisu

The Implementation of the free SHS policy has been criticized by the opposition National Democratic Congress who claimed government is being biased for not including continuing students in the programme.

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu had earlier lauded the policy describing it as a “noble” objective but unsustainable.

He argued that the mode of financing the policy is not sustainable in the long run.

“My emphasis is that let us not pursue this noble objective which is important for the future of our students and dear to the parents hearts with experimental financing. Our position is one for which we are not asking for vindication today, we will be vindicated with time,” he said on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

