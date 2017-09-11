Youth Authority to meet CEOs over unemployment

Bright Acheampong. Dep CEO, National Youth Authority

The National Youth Authority (NYA) will be meeting over 120 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) across the country on September 20, 2017, to discuss the rate of unemployment and how to address it.

The one-day workshop which will be addressed by the Chief of Staff, will look at how the government and the private sector can effectively tackle issues of unemployment and job creation.

The CEOs and top government officials will deliberate on how to re-channel their corporate social responsibilities into a more focused agenda to address unemployment.

CEOs from 32 banks, 24 oil-related companies, 20 big-name retail companies, and 16 automobile and airline companies, 10 mining companies, six pharmaceuticals and other health service providers as well as the five telcos, will all have one agenda to deliberate on.

The Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei-Opare, is the headline speaker for the forum which will also be supported by the Business Development Minister, Mohammed Awal.

Lessons from developed countries like South Africa will be at hand for the CEOs. The youngest MP, Francisca Oteng-Mensah, who was 23 years old when she won the Kwabre East seat, will make a case for greater attention to youth development.

Ghana has an extremely youthful population with at least 57% of its 27 million citizens being less than 25 years. While unemployment data is scanty, a 2006 National Security report pegged unemployment at 26% of the population. More than a decade later, many believe the situation has worsened.

Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Bright Acheampong, said: “the forum gives the CEOs an opportunity to interact among themselves and also plan on how to help government look at the unemployment situation.”

–

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.coom/Ghana